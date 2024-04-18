People can celebrate the arrival of spring with a picnic set to music.

Stamford Orchard Group's Blossom Day Picnic will take place at the community orchard near Christchurch Close from 11am to 3pm on Sunday April 28.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event, and people are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Stamford Blossom Day in 2023

There will be live music from three local choirs, a bar, family activities and stalls that includes Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers’ Association, plus teas, coffees and cakes.

Stamford Blossom Day 2023

Stamford Orchard Group's Annie Hall and Adam Cade

For those driving to get there, parking is available at Northfields Garage at the junction of Emlyn's Street and Alexandra Road.