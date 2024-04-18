Blossom Picnic at Stamford Community Orchard
People can celebrate the arrival of spring with a picnic set to music.
Stamford Orchard Group's Blossom Day Picnic will take place at the community orchard near Christchurch Close from 11am to 3pm on Sunday April 28.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free event, and people are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs or a blanket to sit on.
There will be live music from three local choirs, a bar, family activities and stalls that includes Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers’ Association, plus teas, coffees and cakes.
For those driving to get there, parking is available at Northfields Garage at the junction of Emlyn's Street and Alexandra Road.