Police on the beat are becoming a more familiar sight again thanks to extra funding for patrols.

Pairs of uniformed officers wearing helmets have been spotted around Stamford and other towns in Lincolnshire, following a strategic move in the wake of police community support officer (PCSO) cutbacks.

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s office for Lincolnshire said the new police ‘hotspot patrols’ began this summer and have added 85 hours of additional high-visibility patrolling in the town to date.

During the patrols officers have conducted 13 ‘stop and searches’ and made three arrests.

Police officers on patrol in Stamford. Photo: Richard Cleaver

Speaking about the initiative with regard to the whole county, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones (Con) said: “I am delighted I have been able to secure the funding to deliver extra street patrols, with an additional £2 million from the Home Office for last year and this year.

“These targeted ‘hotspot’ patrols represent a clear commitment to keeping our communities safe.

“Since the introduction of this initiative in July last year, an impressive 6,085 hours of patrols have been conducted, yielding significant results: 127 arrests, 195 stop and searches, and 85 instances in which anti-social behaviour (ASB) powers were exercised.

Police officers on patrol in Stamford. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“This additional funding will enable these additional patrols until March next year.

“While this additional resource is a very positive step for our communities it is equally frustrating because it highlights how much more Lincolnshire Police could do if it was funded fairly. The evidence is right in front of us: targeted patrolling works.”