Graphic Brands Ltd wins Business Innovation prize at Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025
Graphic Brands Ltd, of Ketton, won over the judges for the Business Innovation award with their bold plans.
Judges for the award, which was sponsored by PVS Media, were impressed with the firm’s vision for the future using artificial intelligence.
In accepting the award, Terry Cole praised his team for their hard work and expertise.
After picking up the award Mr Cole said: “I am incredibly proud to have won. It is great, after so many years, of doing this that my team get the recognition they deserve.
“When you spend a long time building an incredible team to get that recognition is an amazing feeling.”
The March Hare Catering, in Bourne, was the other nominee in this award.