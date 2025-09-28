Graphic Brands Ltd, of Ketton, won over the judges for the Business Innovation award with their bold plans.

Judges for the award, which was sponsored by PVS Media, were impressed with the firm’s vision for the future using artificial intelligence.

Winners of the Business Innovation Award Graphic Brands of Ketton, with, far left, Matt Lee and Chris England from category sponsor PVS Media

In accepting the award, Terry Cole praised his team for their hard work and expertise.

After picking up the award Mr Cole said: “I am incredibly proud to have won. It is great, after so many years, of doing this that my team get the recognition they deserve.

ALL THE WINNERS HERE

“When you spend a long time building an incredible team to get that recognition is an amazing feeling.”

The March Hare Catering, in Bourne, was the other nominee in this award.