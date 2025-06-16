A book showcasing the history of Stamford has been officially launched.

Guests attended Stamford Town Hall on Wednesday last week (June 11) for the official launch of John Smith’s latest book titled William Stukeley’s Stamford - Stamford in the 1730s.

John Smith, deputy mayor Jane Kingman and chairperson of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, Philippa Massey

The book came about from John making a detailed study of Stukeley’s manuscript volume Designs of Stamford Antiquities, which was donated to the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust by the old Stamford Historical Society.

It is the second book by John, a prominent town historian, a former museum curator and a founder member of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, on Stukeley, an antiquarian and a vicar at All Saints’ Church.

Philippa Massey, chairperson of the archive trust, told the guests at the launch: “The trustees of the Stamford Mercury Archive wished to make the drawings and information in Designs of Stamford Antiquities as accessible as possible to a wider audience in a less expensive version, and this volume of selected drawings, with John’s text, is the result.”

The Stamford Mercury Archive Trust has produced a booklet of William Stukeley's Stamford.

John worked with Nick Sheehan to prepare the illustrations for the book, which was printed by Spiegl Press.

Philippa thanked the Lincoln Record Society, Stamford Town Council, Stamford Local History Society and the Stamford Civic Society for their support in grant aiding the publication of the book “without which it would not have seen the light of day”.

John stepped down from the board of the Stamford Mercury Archive trustees earlier this year, and in recognition of his work preserving the archive of the newspaper since his resignation from Stamford Museum in 1997 and founding the trust in 2005, he was presented with a gift.

“The trust would never have come into existence without his drive and passion, and very hard work. In the 20 years since, he has served the trust admirably, first as founding secretary and latterly as a guiding wise counsel.

“Over the centuries Stamford’s heritage has had many advocates and defenders; John surely sits among its finest.”

The latest book is available to buy directly from the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, which is based at the Mercury office in Cherryholt Road, Stamford. Anyone wishing to purchase a copy should visit during opening hours which are Tuesdays from 10.30am until 12pm, Thursdays from 9.30am until 11.30am and Fridays from 1.30pm until 4pm. Copies cost £10 and payment is by cash only.