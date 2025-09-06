An author’s animal adventure story has been named Indie Book of the Month for September.

Turtle Moon by Hannah Gold, who lives in Stamford, was given the honour by a panel of independent booksellers who represent the owners of shops up and down the country.

The book, first published by Harper Collins almost a year ago, has just been released as a paperback and touches on an issue experienced by a great many couples globally, while telling the story of a group of young friends trying to find the stolen eggs of a leatherback turtle.

Author Hannah Gold's book, Turtle Moon, is the Indy Book of the Month. Photos: Submitted

The Indie Book of the Month title highlights the role played by independent bookshops in people’s lives, particularly in encouraging and entertaining young readers.

The panel reads and rates various submissions before the books with the most votes are discussed by the panel and the Booksellers Association. After this, selections for the Indie Book of the Month are confirmed.

Turtle Moon, Hannah’s fourth book, is also shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize, which celebrates nature.

The Lone Husky by Hannah Gold will be Hannah Gold's fifth children's adventure book to be published. Photo: Submitted

Her latest children’s adventure, The Lone Husky, is out next month.