An independent pet shop has expanded sooner than anticipated because of the growing demand for its products.

Wildwood Pets in Gwash Way, Stamford, has extended its floor space to open a dedicated room for raw food products.

Expansion was always part of the plan when the business opened in January, but owner Thomas Rogerson expected it to happen in the autumn rather than after a few months.

The new raw food room at Wildwood Pets

He said: “It was always the plans if we saw an interest in this type of food. The new area means we have doubled the number of freezers and can hold more of our current brands and take on new ones.

“Raw feeding is increasing in popularity as it is seen to be a more natural and species-appropriate food for dogs.”

Staff can offer advice on switching pets to a raw food diet.