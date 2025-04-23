From exercising with inflatable beach balls to sipping tea in the garden – hospital patients are benefiting from a range of mood and mobility boosting activities.

A programme of events is being delivered at Stamford Hospital’s John Van Geest ward, a step-down unit for up to 22 patients who are medically fit for discharge but need additional care.

The aim is to help reduce length of stay, improve mobility, reduce pressure sores and promote health, wellbeing and social interaction among the patients at the step-down unit.

Healthcare assistant Leo Gelito chats with patient Bridget

One of the latest activities is a morning music and movement session, where patients, staff and therapists enjoy an hour of chair-based mobility exercises, with the inflatable beach balls being one of the most popular activities.

On Sunday afternoons, they sip tea and tuck into cake in the garden to encourage social interaction.

Ward manager Chloe Jamieson said: “These activities have been really well received and supported by patients and their families.

John Van Geest patients Sylvia, Tony and Bridget with occupational therapist Lynn Coles, ward manager Chloe Jamieson, physiotherapist Claire Bowden and ward tracker Bo Turner

“What we try to offer on the ward is a pro-active approach to as normal a routine as possible for patients.

“There is the opportunity for patients who wish to sit quietly in our communal space to do so, but we also provide the option of activities to stimulate the mind – our Easter crafts were particularly popular.”



