A serial blagger has been rubbing shoulders with the stars after sneaking his way into the VIP area of another high-profile boxing match.

Oliver Regis is becoming quite the expert when it comes to meeting A-listers at superfights.

He first hit the headlines in 2017 when he blagged his way to ringside seats at a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

On Friday last week he did it again when he met several celebrities at the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia.

Oliver, who owns The Slanted Door in Stamford, said: “I like to get the big name celebrity selfies so my goal was to enter the VIP entrance of the Kingdom Arena and make my way ringside for the big Knockout Chaos event.

“I always buy a ticket for a normal seat but you just don’t get the same feeling as you do with ringside seats.”

The barman first saw his chance to sneak into the VIP area with the security teams for football manager Jose Mourinho and boxer Manny Pacquia, but his friend was keen to wait outside for Cristiano Ronaldo. Eventually the pair discovered the footballer wasn’t attending so tried their chances with another security crew.

Oliver said: “A car pulled up and four Saudi Arabians arrived at the VIP entrance. We got close to them, zoomed by security and were in the VIP area.

“We chilled, had a bit of food and were about to head to the ringside to see what seats we could find when Brazilian striker Ronaldo walked by so I got a selfie with him. I loved him as a kid so it was awesome to meet one of the best strikers in football history.”

As they headed to the ring, Oliver was stopped by security but later managed to sneak in with another security entourage. He said: “We enjoyed the fights from the fifth row and the view was amazing. When Joshua knocked out Ngannou in the second round of the main event I caught it on film.”

During the night Oliver managed to pick up selfies with Anthony Joshua, Big John Fury, Tommy Fury, Ronaldo, Manny Pacquiao, Tyson and Paris Fury, Tommy Fury, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

He said: “It was an amazing night. Being ringside and that close to the action and mingling with all the stars just makes the night so much more special.”

Oliver will return to the Kingdom Arena in May for a fight between Tyson Fury and Alexander Usyk.

