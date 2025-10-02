A child suffered potentially life-changing injuries after he was hit by a car.

Emergency services rushed to Station Road, Castle Bytham, after the accident, which happened at 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 1).

A blue Audi A4 hit a boy.

A serious crash in Castle Bytham. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital with injuries thought to be potentially life-changing.