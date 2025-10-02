Lincolnshire Police say boy has suffered ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ after he was hit by Audi A4 in Castle Bytham
Published: 08:38, 02 October 2025
A child suffered potentially life-changing injuries after he was hit by a car.
Emergency services rushed to Station Road, Castle Bytham, after the accident, which happened at 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 1).
A blue Audi A4 hit a boy.
Lincolnshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital with injuries thought to be potentially life-changing.