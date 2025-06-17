A bracelet engraved with the name of an American pilot killed in the Second World War and found at King’s Cliffe airfield 10 years ago has been presented to his cousin.

The silver bracelet is engraved with “Leland K. Henslee”, who died when his P-38 Lightning plane came down off the Dutch coast in April 1944 while returning from a mission.

The identity bracelet bearing the name L K Henslee

The bracelet was handed to Lt. Henslee’s cousin, Joey, during an emotional visit to the airfield’s museum on Sunday, June 8.

Joey, who lives in Georgia in the USA, had wanted to visit the airfield that his cousin had flown from and to pay his respects.

Mike Murray, one of the founders of King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum, presented Joey with the bracelet upon his arrival.

Joey Henslee holding his cousin’s bracelet

He said: “How Leland’s bracelet had come to be lost all those years ago is a mystery but holding it in his hands Joey commented that he felt a direct link through it to Leland.”

Joey turned down the museum’s offer to keep the bracelet and instead asked for it be displayed so that visitors could learn of Leland and his sacrifice.

Mr Murray said: “We would like to thank Joey for the amazing donation of his cousin’s bracelet to the museum. We will treasure it and ensure that it goes on display to tell Leland’s story so that he is not forgotten.”

Lt Leland K Henslee

Joey said: “I’m proud to donate Leland’s bracelet, and so pleased that the museum will continue to honour these brave men like Leland who gave everything so that we would all be free.

“This is where he gave all and knowing that a special part of him will always be here for others to see and learn about is the ultimate honour to his memory and service.”

He added: “It was important for me to see where he lived and served and get some glimpse into his experience by walking where he did. As part of his family, I wanted to honour him by coming to this special place.”

It is believed that Lt. Henslee may have hit the tail of his plane and died as he bailed out after an engine fire spread.

A 20th Fighter Group one taken at King's Cliffe in 1944

His body was washed ashore on the Dutch coast on June 29, 1944 and was buried in a cemetery in Amsterdam. Lt. Henslee’s body was repatriated to the USA in 1949 where he was reinterred in Texas.

King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum recently hosted Col Joe Peterburs, a 100-year-old veteran who flew from King’s Cliffe with the 20th Fighter Group.

The museum is located within the Rockingham Forest Holiday Park between King’s Cliffe and Wansford. It is open on the second Sunday of every month from 10am to 4pm.

Joey Henslee at the Control Tower on the old King’s Cliffe airfield

Mr Murray said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Joey to the museum. The team here love showing the families of those who served here around the museum and airfield.

“Helping them picture the actual places that those brave men frequented all those years ago is a real honour.”

The museum regularly hosts school, youth and other community groups keen to learn more about the airfield’s role in the Second World War.