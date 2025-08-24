Brewers are raising a glass after striking gold at a regional competition.

Baker’s Dozen Brewery, Nene Valley Brewery and 8 Sail Brewery were among the local-area winners at the Indie Beer Awards East, while Oakham Ales - whose beers prove popular across Rutland and South Lincolnshire also topped a category.

The awards, which were judged and presented at the Peterborough CAMRA Beer Festival, are judged by beer sommeliers, master brewers and other expert beer judges from across the industry.

Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), and formerly called the SIBA Independent Beer Awards, the awards have been renamed the Indie Beer Awards to align with the hugely successful Indie Beer campaign launched last year by the organisation.

Baker’s Dozen scooped gold in the Keg Pale Ale (4.5% – 5.5%) section while Landlady X won the Keg Double and Triple IPA (7.5% and over) title.

But the Ketton-based business’ success did not end there, with bronze awards for Ball Run (Cask British Best Bitter (4.5 to 6.4%), Landlady X (Overall Champion of the Keg Beer Competition) and Acoustic Landlady (Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%).

Lincolnshire’s 8 Sail Brewery’s Black Widow was the Cask British Dark Beers (4.5 to 6.4%) category champion.

The Heckington brewery also won silver awards for Windmill Bitter (Cask British Bitter (up to 4.4%) and Grainstorm (Keg Stout and Porter (6.4% and under) plus bronzes for Froglet (Cask Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) and Horizon (Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%).

Also toasting their success was Oundle’s Nene Valley Brewery, while claimed gold in the Cask British Bitter (up to 4.4%) for Simple Pleasures.

It also secured silver awards for Heisenberg in the Keg Session Lager (up to 4.4%) category and Business Time in the Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) section.

Although having relocated to Peterborough, Oakham Ales remain popular in the area.

Green Devil IPA was champion in the Cask IPA (5.6% and over) section and took silver in the Overall Champion of the Cask Beer Competition.

Oakham’s Inferno was awarded silver in the Cask Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) section and Kingdom Stout took silver in the Cask British Dark Beers (4.5 to 6.4%) judging.

"First of all huge congratulations to all of our winners, this was a big competition which brought together the region's very best beers in cask and keg, across a huge range of styles - so just to win your beer category is a massive achievement,” said SIBA chief executive Andy Slee.

The Indie Beer Awards included a broad range of beer styles, from pale ales and IPAs to porters, stouts and speciality beer styles. Gold winners from the awards will now go forwards to the National Finals in Liverpool March 2026.