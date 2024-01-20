Two former pub landlords turned brewery owners are raising their glasses to their beers winning top awards.

Spanish Inquisition, brewed by Dean and Jill Baker at the Baker’s Dozen Brewing Co in Ketton, was judged to be ‘gold standard’ in the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) bottle and can competition.

A trio of gold awards was also given to Baker’s Dozen’s Acoustic Landlady, Undertow and Pit Lane Project, with silver recognition for Phantasmagoria and Queenie.

Dean and Jill Baker collect their award. Photo: SIBA

The day after the awards success their Electric Landlady, a mosaic hopped pale ale, was named East Midlands Camra champion beer of Britain for the second time.

Dean said: "It's been a crazy couple of weeks. We're both really proud of the beers we're brewing at the moment, and to keep getting this recognition is brilliant.

“The fact that both Undertow and Electric Landlady are winning these awards year-on-year shows that we're constantly getting things right, which is something we work really hard to achieve.”

Since Dean and Jill, former landlords of The Jolly Brewer in West Street, Stamford, opened the brewery in 2015 it has gone on to receive recognition at both a national and local level.

Baker's Dozen Brewing will now have all four of gold-winning beers entered into the SIBA National Beer Competition final which takes place in Liverpool in March.

"It would be amazing to get placed in the top three again this year, but we're challenging the very best breweries in the country and we're just happy to say that we've reached a level that puts our beers on the same judging table,” said Dean.

All of their award-winning beers can be sampled at the brewery in Ketton on the weekend of February 17 and 18, when the brewery hosts its next pop-up tap weekend.