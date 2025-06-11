Plans to close a town bridge are causing consternation and fears over the effect on local businesses.

Lincolnshire County Council wants to shut Stamford Town Bridge for six weeks this summer for repairs.

Stamford’s two county councillors, Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Kelham Cooke (Con), have hit out at Lincolnshire Highways’ planned work.

In a joint statement they said: “A six-week total closure of Stamford Town Bridge will cause intolerable inconvenience to residents and be a massive blow to our town’s businesses.

“It is the town’s only road crossing and the effect of such a long closure could be catastrophic.

“We have written to the county council executive member for highways, Michael Cheyne (Reform UK), and asked him to review this decision and to meet with us soonest to discuss alternative plans.”

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns said: “It would be madness to close Stamford’s Town Bridge completely for six weeks over July and August.

“I support Stamford’s councillors in urging Lincolnshire’s new county council to see sense and prevent our businesses and communities from extreme disruption and paralysis of our town centre.”

