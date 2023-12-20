Members of a popular club played their cards right to help two good causes.

A total of £400 was raised at an event held by Stamford Bridge Club that aimed to support food charities in the area.

Second Helpings, which serves meals on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill, received half of the money. It will help the charity’s volunteers continue to prevent food going to landfill, by collecting it and using it as ingredients, or making it available from the Second Helpings larder.

Stamford Bridge Club chairman John Prior, and Vivienne Bainbridge, left, donate a cheque and food items to Siân Fytche, the manager of the Stamford and Oundle Foodbank

The other half of the money raised was donated to the Stamford and Oundle Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust.

Additionally club members collected items for the foodbank, which will be used to make Christmas hampers for local families in need.