A road will be closed for seven weeks while a historic bridge is repaired.

Lincolnshire County Council will spend £200,000 fixing Uffington Bridge on the road between Uffington and Barnack.

Work is due to start on Monday, July 22 with an estimated end date of Friday, September 13.

The council’s head of highways, Richard Fenwick, said: “Uffington Bridge is grade II listed which means these repairs are more complex than usual.

“There are several defects such as mortar losses, falling stones, cracks and plants growing in the cracks and crevices. Aside from these defects there is also scouring taking place near the concrete bed, which protects the bridge piers.

“Masonry repairs will be carried out by an expert team of stone masons who are experienced in conservation maintenance. This will not only ensure the bridge’s strength but will maintain its historic appearance.”

A traffic diversion will be in place throughout the work via Uffington Road, Deeping Road, Welland Gate roundabout, the A15 and the B1443 Helpston Road.

Mr Fenwick added: “These repairs need to be carried out to extend the lifespan of the bridge which connects the villages Uffington and Barnack. They will be carried out adhering to the recommendations of Historic England and the Environment Agency.

“I would like to thank everyone affected by this complex repair for their patience and understanding while we complete this programme of work.”