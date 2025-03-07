Gardeners wanting a new look for their borders in 2025 can pick up some fresh ideas for free at an event later this month.

The MindSpace Wellbeing Garden team are hosting a Seed Swap event in Stamford on Saturday, March 29 from 10am until noon.

People can bring along unwanted or leftover packets of seeds or young plants and swap them for plants, seeds and seedlings which have been donated or cultivated at the mental health charity’s Wellbeing Garden.

Garden volunteers look forward to welcoming visitors to the Seed Swap with free tea, coffee, soft drinks and cake

They also have a selection of gardening books to take away at no cost, plus free tea, coffee and cake for all visitors.

Garden lead Kay said: “It’s a great chance for people to pop along and get some new inspiration for their green space or windowsill, pick up some new seeds or young plants and visit our beautiful space at the same time.

“Sometimes you need a bit of encouragement to kickstart your cultivation plans and now is the perfect time of year to get started.”

Garden volunteers Owen and Jayne prepare for the Seed Swap

The garden, which is open to visitors around the clock, seven days a week is located at Uffington Road allotments, in Stamford, opposite the Mole Valley Country Store.

“Connecting with nature benefits us all hugely,” said Chris Young, MindSpace Garden trustee.

“MindSpace’s overarching aim is to improve the wellbeing of everyone in our town, and our Garden is the perfect place for this to happen.”

Garden volunteer Brian gets ready for Seed Swap

The Wellbeing Garden also runs weekly sessions designed to help imprive the town’s mental health. w

There is a Help Out session on Mondays between 1pm and 4pm, a Family Friendly Hour on Fridays from 11am until noon (children welcome) plus a Friday Tea and Chat for adults from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Parking is limited at the allotments, but there is more at Uffington Road Cricket Club ground.

For more details on the MindSpace Wellbeing Garden, visit mindspacestamford.com/garden.