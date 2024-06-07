An annual awards evening saw students’ achievements celebrated with an Oscar-style ceremony.

Students from Stamford College, alongside those from Peterborough College, headed to Inspire Education Group’s (IEG) yearly celebration on Tuesday (June 4) at The Holiday Inn in Peterborough.

With decorations, shimmer walls and a 360 camera, the hall was filled with excitement and pride as attendees eagerly awaited the announcement of this year’s award recipients.

Students from Stamford and Peterborough colleges celebrated their achievements

As part of the IEG, students from both schools had been nominated out of 10,000 others for the honours.

The event was attended by Peterborough mayor, Marco Cereste, who is also a former student of Peterborough College and governor of Inspire Education Group.

Oscar Cutmore, who won Further Education Student of the Year, said: “Just being here with my mum and my aunt means a lot to me - they are so proud of me.

“It was exciting to meet people from all sorts of subjects, and I’m glad I can share this experience with my family.

“I feel very grateful for winning Student of the Year.”

Alabama Thompson, who won the Higher Level Award for Excellence, added: “Winning an award is a great way to show how much hard work you’ve done throughout your studies, and I was taken by surprise - I didn’t expect to be winning an award.

CEO of IEG Rachel Nicholls with Oscar Cutmore and David Pennell. Pictures: Peter Oliver Photography

“It was great to meet students from other areas tonight and hear their stories - they are so inspiring.”

The ceremony was concluded with a thank you from Inspire Education Group’s chair of governors, David Pennell, who praised the students for their accomplishments.

“It is really important to recognise all of our students’ hard work, dedication and resilience they have shown over their last year,” he said.

“Their aptitude and excitement for learning is amazing and they’ve really shown off what they can do.

“To recognise those achievements is key to rewarding their success.”