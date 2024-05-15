A Britain’s Got Talent act will be appearing at an event this summer.

The Battle Proms Picnic Concert returns to Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday, July 13 with soprano Denise Leigh returning to the stage.

On Sunday (May 12) Denise and her husband Stefan, who are both blind, wowed Britain’s Got Talent judges with their performance of Climb Every Mountain, featured in The Sound of Music.

Denise Leigh on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: ITV/BGT

Denise told judges of why the couple decided to audition this year and said: “And then just as everybody was getting back into work I was diagnosed with cancer.”

Following their performance, head judge Simon Cowell said that he was “so happy” that the couple decided to appear on the show.

A tearful Bruno Tonioli also said: “I’ve learned something today about your positive state of mind and the ability to have a sense of humour about yourself, you are an example, I admire you.”

At this year’s Battle Proms, Denise will perform with the New English Concert Orchestra in a programme of music that includes film, TV and musical classics.

Audiences will also be treated to vintage harmonies from the Battle Proms Belles with their live band, a horseback ‘Cavalry through the Ages’ show, as well as displays from the British Army’s world-famous Red Devils parachutists and the legendary Grace Spitfire.

Denise Leigh performing at Battle Proms. Photo: Tammy Marlar

In the evening, the Battle Proms signature piece, Beethoven’s Battle Symphony, will be performed with 193 cannons.

This will be performed before Denise leads the crowd in a jubilant flag-waving and sing-along finale performance of ‘Last Night of the Proms’.

Denise and Stefan are not the only Lincolnshire acts to take to the BGT stage this year, as The Trickstars from Grantham and Spalding-based band The Houndogs also auditioned.

Anyone who would like to buy tickets to Battle Proms can do so at https://www.battleproms.com/venues/burghley-house/.

