While most people were getting ready to take part in the London Marathon, one runner decided to take part in an even more gruelling challenge.

With more than 50 marathons under his belt and dozens more ultra marathons, Tony Anderson from Wittering signed himself up for a gruelling 252km run across the Moroccan Sahara desert.

The Marathon des Sables is divided into six sections and includes spending nine days in the desert, all while carrying food supplies in the dry heat of the desert, and is described by organisers as the toughest footrace on earth.

Tony Anderson competing in the Marathon des Sables. Photo: Marathon des Sables

“It was brutal and by far the toughest thing I have ever done,” said 55-year-old Tony.

He added that crossing the finishing line was ‘overwhelming’.

The desert terrain was far from what Tony, who runs for Stamford Striders, is used to and left his feet bruised and blistered.

The stifling heat added to the challenge and was ‘unforgiving’.

However, for him it was worth it as he was raising money for military charity Walking with the Wounded.

He smashed his £5,000 target but is still appealing for more donations which people can make here: https://marathon-des-sables.walkingwiththewounded.org.uk/users/tony-anderson.

“It is a worthy cause,” said Tony, an ex-Royal Navy engineer. “The men and women who serve our country deserve to be supported.”

Tony ran his first marathon in London in 2005 and since then has always made sure to have a big event in his diary to train for.

For his next challenge, he has his sights set on the Himalayas.



