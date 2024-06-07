A shop selling bubble tea is set to open in the town centre.

Jinju Cha, a bubble tea business, will be opening in St Mary’s Street, Stamford.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, and adding chewy tapioca pearls which sit at the bottom of the drink.

A bubble tea business is opening in the former Cloisters deli

Although no opening date or further details have been revealed, a sign has gone up in the window of the former Cloisters deli which says ‘coming soon’ and ‘see you soon’.

The deli, which was opened by the owners of the neighbouring Cloisters restaurant in 2021, closed in December last year.

A bubble tea business is opening in the former Cloisters deli

What other businesses would you like to see open in the town? Let us know in the comments.