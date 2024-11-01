Two homes have been issued with court orders to try and prevent anti-social behaviour.

Two bungalows in Abbotts Close, Stamford, have been issued with partial closure orders from Boston Magistrates’ Court which are in place for three months.

The orders restricts access by certain people but permits access to support agencies and emergency services, as well as South Kesteven District Council employees and contractors.

Partial closure orders have been issued to the two bungalows. Picture: iStock

SKDC cabinet member for housing Virginia Moran (Ind) said: “I am pleased to be able to report that our housing team secured two partial closure orders that should make life easier for those living in neighbouring properties.

“In each of these cases, the communities had been subjected to ongoing anti-social behaviour, from the tenants and by visitors to the properties.

“As a responsible social landlord, SKDC has a duty to support our tenants to deal with any kind of problem they may come across.

“People should be comfortable enough to report these issues to ourselves or the police, confident in the knowledge that we will take appropriate action to achieve results.”

As a result of the closure, if named individuals are discovered or reported on the property, Lincolnshire Police officers have the power to arrest them.

The notice is posted the entrance to each of the bungalows.