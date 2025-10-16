A talk on how a renowned landscape gardener shaped the grounds of Burghley House is to be held to help a town church.

Landscape historian and chair of Lincolnshire Gardens Trust, Steffie Shields, will explain Lancelot "Capability" Brown's impact on Burghley and the Stamford Area in a richly illustrated talk.

Steffie Shields

The prolific 18th-Century landscape gardener left his mark on countless stately homes and estates around the country.

The talk will be held on Friday (October 24) in the lecture theatre at Burghley House. All proceeds will go to St Martin's Church Conservation Trust for vital maintenance work on the historic Stamford building.

Tickets for the Moving Heaven and Earth talk, which do not include garden access, cost £25 and are available from Eventbrite.

Steffie has researched Capability Brown for 25 years and written a book on the subject

Guests are asked to arrive by 3pm at the Brewhouse for a 3.30pm start.