Two men have been caught on camera breaking into a phone shop and removing stock in a bag.

The video footage was taken by security cameras inside Mobile Master in Stamford High Street during a raid that began at 10.24pm on Sunday (February 23).

The men, who wore dark clothing, one with his hood up and the other wearing a dark cap, got away with stock worth about £3,000. The toughened glass in the front door, which they took some minutes to smash, will cost about £400 to replace.

Shop owner Muhammad Umair said it is the second time his family-run business has been burgled since opening in Stamford High Street in 2021.

Previously stock taken amounted to about £70,000 and since then Muhammad and his staff had taken extra security measures, including removing goods from the premises at night.

Muhammad said: “Unfortunately the latest theft and damage is not covered by my business insurance because the shop is not protected by shutters at night - they’re not permitted by the council, and internal shutters would still leave stock on display in the window exposed. If we tried to remove all that each night we would spend half the day putting it back again.”

Customers have been coming in to offer consolations to Muhammad and his small team and they are remaining upbeat despite the setback.

“We aim to bring a smile to the faces of our customers,” said Muhammad, who is from Peterborough. “We listen to what they need so that we can provide a good service - we won’t try to sell people things they don’t really want.

“It’s our policy to put the customer first, and never raise our voices. I tell my staff, if someone is racist they can ask them politely to leave the premises.

“Stamford people are very nice, generous and humble, and when I opened the shop here just over three years ago, people came in to congratulate me for choosing the town.

Muhammad Umair, owner of Mobile Master, which was broken into by two men

“Once people let you in they are like family and friends, and it doesn’t matter that you are from a different background or have a different skin colour.”

Muhammad offers free charging cables and phone cases to NHS employees and others who help to keep the community safe, and says he doesn’t worry about those who might take advantage of his kindness.

“A cable or a case here and there won’t ruin my business, and for those who take advantage there is karma,” he said.

Anyone who recognises either of the men breaking in to Mobile Master should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 76 2402 2025. Alternatively call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.