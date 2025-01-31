Railway users will soon no longer have to walk across town to catch a bus.

Stamford's train station is finally getting a nearby bus stop, which is being created in the Cattlemarket car park.

South Kesteven District Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “It’s common sense that a bus should arrive before the train gets in and then leave after it’s departed.

“However, a mistake was made when the nearby houses were built and they didn’t remodel the front. This means there’s no turning circle for buses and there are speed bumps on the road so bus drivers don’t like going there.”

Coun Cleaver had to ‘reluctantly give up’ on a bus stop directly outside of the railway station but hopes the nearby Cattlemarket stop will be useful for public transport users.

The bus stop is part of South Kesteven District Council’s improvement works to Cattlemarket car park, which involves expanding onto the adjoining brownfield site.

More than 140 new parking bays will be added to the long-stay car park, including 11 accessible spaces and eight electric vehicle charging spots, in an effort to meet increased demand. The entrance road will also be widened and the height restrictions removed to accommodate the buses.

The Cattlemarket bus stop will open when work is complete or when changes to the timetable are scheduled.

New bus stops have also been put up across town by Lincolnshire County Council which will be part of Essendine-based Bland’s 182 Stamford town service.

The stops on the new section of the route are Caithness Road, Perth Road, Sidney Farm Lane, Primrose Way, Sutherland Way, West Street, Charles Road, Stamford Bowls Club, Somerville Road, Laughton Drive, Audus Place, Jackson Way, Blackfriars Street, Torkington Gardens, Luffenham Close, Selwyn Road, Braemar Close, Dundee Drive, Trinity Road, Stamford Welland Academy, Stamford Free Church, Stirling Road, College Close, Kesteven Road, Tobias Grove, St Mary’s Medical Centre and Borderville Sports Centre.

Coun Cleaver, who is also a Lincolnshire County Councillor representing Stamford, said: “A lot of people didn’t know this service was going on until they saw the new bus stops so it’s also great public awareness.

“I like that it’s a commitment to public transport.”

The ‘town hopper’ service was expanded last year to better link homes with town centre facilities.

Additional bus routes have been promised if the Stamford North development is given planning permission. Developer GummerLeathes has said it would initially subsidise a bus service linking its new estate with Stamford town centre.

