The winners of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024 have been revealed.

The awards ceremony took place at Rutland Hall Hotel this evening (Friday, September 27) and was attended by the finalists, main partners, sponsors and judges - nearly 250 guests in total.

Ten awards were presented during the event, which also included surprise singers and a three-course meal.

Rutland Hall Hotel

Rutland and Stamford Mercury editor Kerry Coupe said: “I’m sure that everyone who was with us tonight will agree that it was once again a fantastic night.

“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists, and a thank you to headline sponsor Hegarty, and our other sponsors and judges, as well as Rutland Hall Hotel for making it such a special night.”

The winners were:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech) - Devos Dance and Drama, Stamford

Finalists - Eastaway Property, Stamford and RS Mobile Services Ltd, Stamford

Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty) - Simmons Optometrists, Oakham

Highly commended - Pet Stop, Market Deeping

Finalist - Nisa Northfields, Stamford

Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College) - Cell Regeneration Ltd, Tinwell

Finalists - Art Pop-Up, Stamford and Pocket Sergeant, Market Deeping

Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen) - Second Helpings, Stamford

Highly commended - Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club

Finalists - Options Day Care Opportunities, Stamford and Osprey Leadership Foundation, Rutland

Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate) - Peters’ Cleaners, Stamford,

Highly commended - Green Oakham Dental Care, Rutland

Finalists - Healthy Hearing, Stamford, and Stamford Property Maintenance Ltd

Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council) - Two Chimps Coffee, Oakham

Finalists - Retail Data Partnership, Stamford and Root and Branch Out CIC, Rutland

Employee or Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS) - Matthew Cox, Stamford

Finalists - Bluebird Care, Stamford and Nisa Northfields, Stamford

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble) - Elisabeth Summers of Stamford Strings Ltd

Finalists - Mat Cooper of Stamford Gymnastics Club and Ben Wells of Wellspine, Uppingham

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Two Chimps Coffee, Oakham

Highly commended - Options Day Care Opportunities, Stamford

Finalists - BEfit Gym, Oakham, and Pocket Sergeant, Market Deeping

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons) - Retail Data Partnership, Essendine

Finalists - Connections Legal Management, Ketton and MorePeople, Stamford

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2024

The night also raised funds for MindSpace Stamford, established in 2015 to improve the wellbeing of the whole town, helping people to flourish, with a silent auction and generous donations from guests.

More details will be online over the weekend and a special supplement will be in next week’s Mercury, out on Friday, October 4, and available by subscribing to our digital edition here.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble and Thetford Farm Estate, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.