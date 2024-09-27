The wait is almost over because tonight the winners of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024 will be revealed.

Over the past few months we have showcased all the incredible companies which are shortlisted for an award.

Ten winners will be crowned in a ceremony at Rutland Hall Hotel this evening. The event, which is sponsored by Hegarty, will celebrate business successes and recognise commitment to outstanding customer service and protecting the environment.

The event is returning to Rutland Hall Hotel.

The finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech) - Devos Dance and Drama (Stamford), Eastaway Property (Stamford) and RS Mobile Services Ltd (Stamford)

Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty) - Nisa Northfields (Stamford), Pet Stop (Market Deeping) and Simmons Optometrists (Oakham)

Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College) - Art Pop-Up (Stamford), Cell Regeneration Ltd (Tinwell) and Pocket Sergeant (Market Deeping)

Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen) - Options Day Care Opportunities (Stamford), Osprey Leadership Foundation (Rutland), Second Helpings (Stamford) and Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club

Employee or Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS) - Bluebird Care (Stamford), Matthew Cox (Stamford) and Nisa Northfields (Stamford)

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble) - Mat Cooper (Stamford Gymnastics Club), Elisabeth Summers (Stamford Strings Ltd) and Ben Wells (Wellspine, Uppingham)

Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council) - Retail Data Partnership (Stamford), Root and Branch Out CIC (Rutland) and Two Chimps Coffee (Oakham)

Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate) - Green Oakham Dental Care (Rutland), Healthy Hearing (Stamford), Peters’ Cleaners (Stamford) and Stamford Property Maintenance Ltd

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - BEfit Gym (Oakham), Options Day Care Opportunities (Stamford) and Pocket Sergeant (Market Deeping)

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons) - Connections Legal Management (Ketton), MorePeople (Stamford) and Retail Data Partnership (Essendine)

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2024

Good luck to all our finalists. There will be coverage of the ceremony online at LincsOnline and on the IM news app after the event tonight.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble and Thetford Farm Estate, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.