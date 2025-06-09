A coach company saved from closure earlier this year has launched a brochure of trips for the season ahead.

It is also supporting a charity match attracting footballing legends and TV personalities.

Shaws of Maxey, a family-run firm in business for 100 years, had announced its it would close in May this year.

Shaws of Maxey

But just a week later, Joanna Bonnett of Reg’s Coaches stepped in to take over the running of Shaws, which has been able to continue operating with its existing drivers and under its familiar branding.

Joanna said: “Just one month to the day since the new owners took hold of the wheel at Shaws Coaches, we’re thrilled to be marking the occasion with the launch of our first-ever brochure,” adding that there are more than 70 destinations, including new holiday itineraries and day trips that include a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament, Rutland Garden Show and stalls seats for Fiddler On The Roof.

“It couldn’t have been done without the full support of the previous owners during the transition.”

As well as these, people can book tickets to the Football vs Cancer event at Peterborough Sports FC on Lincoln Road, with the gala dinner to be hosted by the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, on Saturday July 19.

Joanna said: “Our caring team normally savour their weekends for precious family time, but as soon as we asked Darren Staniforth to support the event by driving the team to the game he jumped at the chance. It is our privilege to support this event and we know Darren will do us proud.”

Darren will be driving sporting legends to the game including Rickie Lambert, Monty Panesar and Paul Merson, supported by veteran Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and loveable Big Brother housemate Akeem Griffiths.

The game kicks off at 1.30pm with the black-tie gala dinner at 6.30pm. Ticket sales, from www.shawscoaches.co.uk support the charities Anna’s Hope and Sue’s Name.