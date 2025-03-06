People are being encouraged to ‘make Andy an offer’ as a photographic shop prepares to close.

Having received interest in his business that did not result in it changing hands, Andy Stretton is selling off his processing and studio equipment, office furniture and shop display fixtures alongside stock at Stamford Photo Express in Broad Street.

The business will close at the end of March ready for a new tenant to move into the premises.

Andy Stretton is asking people to 'make him an offer' for fixtures and fittings, while stock remains on sale until the end of March

Although he had hoped someone would take over his business of the last two decades, which was first in Red Lion Street, and since 2012 next door to the former Central cinema, Andy admits to feeling relieved that the end of his tenure is in sight, having had health problems that have left him without energy to drive the business forward.

Instead he will continue to help people to ‘archive’ their old images, turning negatives, prints, slides and videos into digital files, that can be more easily stored, saved and shared. He will do this from home and people can still email Andy at stamfordphotoexpress@gmail.com.

In scaling down operations, much of the equipment at Stamford Photo Express is now for sale, including a film processing machine, photographic studio lighting and screen backdrops, lengths of picture frame and mounts, artists’ easels, office cabinets, a 42” Sony wall-mounted TV, computers and monitors, plus a coffee machine, fridge, microwave and the A-board that stands on the street outside.

Some of the furniture is for sale

Andy said: “While some of the items can be taken away now, others will need to remain in the shop until we finish trading. But people can still come in and make me an offer.”

He added that there is still time for people to have passport photos taken professionally, which has been a popular service, and for people to arrange a personalised gift for Mothering Sunday on March 30, with either a photo shoot, or by turning digital photos into framed prints.

A film processor is one of the larger items for sale

Stamford Photo Express will continue to open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 5pm with Andy and colleague Jenny Thorpe serving customers until the end of March.