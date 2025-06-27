Business owners have raised concerns about the upcoming seven-week closure of a town bridge after a street came to a standstill over the weekend — forcing some shops to shut.

St Mary’s Street, in Stamford, was closed from about 1pm on Saturday (June 21), while a police cordon was in place from Cheyne Lane and St Mary’s Hill following a spillage.

Eyewitnesses suggested that a lorry had shed a load of bins carrying ‘oil and fish guts’ - with fire crews seen using material to try to soak up the spillage.

Businesses in St Mary's Street, Stamford, have raised concerns about the closure of the town's bridge from next month after the road was shut due to an spillage. Picture: Submitted

Most of the shops on the street were forced shut from about 2pm for safety reasons.

Shop owners on St Mary’s Street have since said the incident hit them financially on one of their busiest trading days.

Many are now concerned about the impact next month’s bridge closure will have on business.

Marianne Rawlins, owner of Stork of Stamford, said she lost about 60 per cent of her usual weekend trade after she was forced to close from about 2.30pm.

She said the disruption continued to affect business the following day.

“Even though we were open, there wasn’t as much footfall,” she said. “The state of the street was unpleasant and it smelt terrible.

Fire crews were seen soaking up the spillage

“Our sales are back where we expect them to be now, but we’re not going to get that money back as most of our weekend sales comes from visitors.

“A seven-week detour is definitely a problem. I think it’s disappointing – the last thing we need is to contend with more battles when we’re already struggling.”

Although Marianne is unsure what impact it will have on her shop, she admitted she is feeling nervous as the majority of her sales come between July to December.

Marianne Rawlins, owners of Stork of Stamford. Picture: Submitted

“It’s just more hurdles,” she said. “If it needs to happen, I’m all for it, but I find it hard to believe it has to be done immediately and couldn’t wait until a quieter time of year, like January or February, when business would be less affected.”

Similar calls have been made by a neighbouring business.

Hannah Forcellati, owner of Simply Stamford, would like to see the works postponed to a quieter time for retail, which, just like Marianne, she says starts in January.

Hannah Forcellati, owner of Simply Stamford. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

“I’m extremely concerned about the bridge closure,” she said. “We felt the impact when we had to close for a few hours on Saturday.

“We would usually put through about 30 to 40 transactions at the till, but we only did seven.

Hannah said St Mary’s Street is usually the first point of contact for visitors staying at or near The George Hotel and she relies on people coming up from that area.

“We are all independent shops on this road – we don’t have the backing of major retailers – so the impact will be huge.

Some business owners think the seven-week closure of the town bridge should be pushed back. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

“If people don’t walk through this road, we simply don’t get the business through the door.

“I don’t think there’s ever a right time for this sort of closure, but I would say the wrong time is the second half of the year for any retail business – so from July through to December.”

Lincolnshire County Council told LincsOnline last week that the closure is ‘unavoidable’ and essential’ to avoid serious safety and structural issues.

The bridge will be shut to pedestrians and traffic from July 14 to September 1 to waterproof the Grade II listed structure.

The waterproof membrane on Stamford Town Bridge needs replacing

It will cost around £200,000 to take up the road and footpaths, add a new waterproof membrane and lay a new road surface and paths.

Coun Michael Cheyne (Reform), executive member for highways at LCC, said a survey of the bridge in March revealed signs of water seepage where waterproofing membrane has failed.

He added the council had explored ‘every possible alternative’ to a full road closure, but it couldn’t be avoided.

However, Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has described as closure as ‘madness’ and Stamford’s two county councillors , Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Kelham Cooke (Con) asked highways to change the plans.

In a joint statement they said: “A six-week total closure of Stamford Town Bridge will cause intolerable inconvenience to residents and be a massive blow to our town’s businesses.

“It is the town’s only road crossing and the effect of such a long closure could be catastrophic.”

Clare Harbour, shop assistant at Murano Silver. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

However, some shops in St Mary’s Street say that, while the impact on trade remains uncertain, the summer period can in fact be one of the quieter times for business as many people are away on holiday.

Clare Harbour, shop assistant at Murano Silver, said: “It’s a very old bridge, it’s part of the town’s heritage, and we need to look after it.

“It’s a nuisance for the community and businesses now, but it’s our responsibility to maintain it because it’s what attracts people to the town.

“It’s unavoidable, but there are other ways to get into town and it’s pedestrians not traffic that bring us business.”