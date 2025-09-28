Butcher Tymoteusz Kramek proved he was a cut above after being named Employee of the Year, sponsored by the Inspire Education Group..

Tym was nominated by his employers at W H Munton and Son, in Manthorpe, for his hard work, dedication and commitment. He further proved this commitment on the day of the awards by going into work early to make up for the early finish and ensure the shop was ready for a busy weekend.

Employee of the Year Tym Kramek of WH Munton and Son in Bourne, centre. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Speaking shortly after picking up the award, Tym said he was shocked to have won.

He said: “I am proud to have won it - it’s amazing to achieve something like that.”

His employer Hannah Campbell, who accompanied Tym on stage, praised his dedication to the job.

She said: “Tym gives 100% in every single thing that he does. I am so proud of him.”

Alexandra Colley, of Stamford School, and Esther Brown, of H Creative Services in Stamford, were also shortlisted for the award.

Judges said that it was not an easy job to decide the winner and praised the nominees for their ability to adapt to new challenges and thrive along with their dedication to personal growth.