A town’s Crown Post Office will be run by a franchise partner based Greater Manchester.

Zco Ltd, a company registered in Bolton is due to take over Stamford’s main Post Office in All Saints’ Place, it was announced yesterday (Tuesday, July 29).

Zco, run by Zubeir Patel and Mohammed Musa, has acquired several post office franchises across the UK in recent years.

A franchise partner has been announced to run Stamford's Crown Post Office. Photo: Iliffe Media

The date of the transfer of the Stamford branch has not yet been disclosed but it will have to follow a 90-day consultation period.

Last year it was put on a list of Post Offices at risk of closure.

When it was announced Zco was to become the franchise-holder of New Malden Post Office near Wimbledon, back in 2020, more than 600 people signed a petition against it because they were concerned a take-over would bring staff and wage cuts.

No phone or email details are made publicly available for Zco Ltd, and a call to one of the directors’ other registered businesses went unanswered.