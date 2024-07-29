A by election is due to be held to fill a seat on a town council.

Two vacancies have arisen on Stamford Town Council after members stood down.

One of those seats will need an election to resolve who represents residents, with two nominations having come in for it by the closing date of Friday last week (July 26).

A ward map of Stamford. Image: Google/Stamford Town Council

Luke Chilman (Green Party) of Glinton Road, Helpston, has been nominated for St Mary’s ward by current town councillor Amanda Wheeler, and by Fergus Wheeler.

Anna Wotherspoon (Liberal Democrat Party) of Roman Bank, Stamford, has also been nominated for St Mary’s ward by former town councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing, and by Neil Wotherspoon.

This means a by-elections is now scheduled to take place in St Mary’s ward on Thursday, August 22.

Jon Lott (Green Party) of Arran Road, Stamford, has been nominated for St John’s ward, having been nominated by Carys Vaughan and Sandra Owens.

He was the only person nominated for the St John’s ward seat, and so no election needs to be held for this.

Stamford Town Council is responsible for the town’s cemetery, allotments, some of the street furniture, the Recreation Ground, Stamford Meadows, the Bastion, Empingham Road Playing Fields, and Uffington Road Sports Field. It is also responsible for the toilets in Red Lion Square, and organises several community events during the year.

It should have 21 elected or co-opted members, who serve a maximum of four years before a new election is called.

The current Stamford town councillors are:

St John's ward

Lisa Brewin (Lib Dem)

Yvette Díaz-Muñoz (Ind)

Marion Pitt (Ind)

David Scammell (Ind)

Jonathan Waples (Ind)

St George's ward

Gloria Johnson (Con)

Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem)

Barry Devereux (Ind)

Ed Fancourt (Lab)

Jo Winterbourne (Lab)

All Saints' North ward

Max Sawyer (Ind)

Habib Rahman (Lib Dem)

Brett Allibone (Green)

All Saints South ward

Breda-Rae Griffin (Con)

Shaun Ford (Ind)

St Mary's ward

Andrew Croft (Ind)

Amanda Wheeler (Ind)

Jane Kingman (Con)

Kelham Cooke (Con)

For their contact details visit: tinyurl.com/StamfordCouncilContacts