Developers of an upcoming large-scale solar farm have agreed to lay cables under a railway line rather than through a village.

Quinbrook and Private Energy Partners have signed an agreement with Network Rail to avoid disruptive cable routing through Essendine during construction of Mallard Pass Solar Farm.

Network Rail have agreed that cabling can be run under the East Coast Mainline instead of through the village via the A6121 Stamford Road or new over-rail infrastructure.

There has been plenty of local opposition to the farm which was approved by the Government last year

The companies say the agreement will avoid “significant local disruption” in the village.

A spokesperson said: “Through engagement with local elected representatives, we recognise that there was a strong local preference for the cables to be underground and have been working closely with Network Rail to enable this to be delivered in line with local views.

“We are grateful to Network Rail and the community for proactively working with us to secure this outcome and reduce local disruption.”

Signs in Essendine protesting against Mallard Pass

Work on the 350 megawatt solar farm, estimated to cost £240million, is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026 and be finished by 2028.

Covering around 2,000 acres of farmland on the Rutland and Lincolnshire border, Mallard Pass will be one of the biggest solar farms in the UK.

It is expected to generate enough solar energy to power the equivalent of 92,000 homes.

The Mallard Pass solar farm proposal. Image: LDA Design Consulting / contains Ordnance Survey data

Parish councils in communities affected by the solar farm, including Essendine and Uffington, are currently in talks with the project leaders over compensation.