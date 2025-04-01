A new café will offer a farm-to-table dining experience.

The coffee shop at Sacrewell Farm near Wansford has reopened as The Farmhouse Table, under the management of the Bespoke Food Group.

The cafe, previously run by Origin8, was closed for refurbishments and reopened on Friday (March 28).

Stuart Purdy, chef at The Farmhouse Table. Photo: Kevin Goodacre

Karen Newton, general manager at Sacrewell Farm, said: “This new partnership allows us to elevate the café experience, offering a menu that reflects the rich farming heritage of Sacrewell Farm while also showcasing the talents of the Bespoke Food Group.

“Our guests can look forward to a menu packed with locally sourced ingredients, delicious flavours and a warm family-friendly atmosphere.”

A key focus for the team at The Farmhouse Table is supporting local businesses and farmers, such as Grasmere Farm in Lincolnshire and Rutland-based Hambleton Bakery.

Inside The Farmhouse Table at Sacrewell Farm. Photo: Kevin Goodacre

The breakfast and lunch menus will feature seasonal dishes and there will be a selection of hot and cold drinks.

The Farmhouse Table will be open Monday to Sunday between 9am and 4.30pm.

There will be a range of sweet treats served at the cafe. Photo: Kevin Goodacre

A range of hot drinks are served at the cafe. Photo: Kevin Goodacre

Diners can visit without needing to purchase a farm entry ticket.