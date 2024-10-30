A community cafe manned by young adults with Down’s Syndrome has received an unsung heroes award.

The Rose of Northamptonshire scheme was relaunched last year having initially been set up to celebrate people who volunteered during the covid pandemic.

Birch Tree Cafe, based in Easton-on-the-Hill, was one of this year’s 46 recipients.

Members of the Birch Tree Cafe team receive their Rose of Northamptonshire Award from deputy Lord Lieutenant Anne Burnett.

The cafe was opened nearly three years ago by the charity T-21 with the aim of providing meaningful opportunities for young adults with Down's Syndrome.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Anne Burnett visited on Monday to present the award.

She said: “I’ve been to the cafe before during dog walks with a friend and it’s a wonderful place, especially when you find out who is serving you and the life skills they are learning.

“It’s lovely to have a venue like this which does so much good for the team members and their community.”

Cafe staff, trustees, team members and their families attended the presentation.

Chairperson of trustees Maggie Scott said: “It’s so nice for the staff to be recognised for their hard work. We rely on different groups of people to run the cafe and are so grateful for their dedication.”

Since opening in January 2022 the cafe has expanded its work. Twelve months ago television presenter Kirstie Allsopp was invited to open a workshop which provides DIY sessions and the centre now has a dozen regular volunteers and six paid members of staff.

The Rose of Northamptonshire Awards are organised by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation in partnership with the North and West Northamptonshire Councils.

Chairperson of North Northamptonshire Council, Barbara Jenney, said: "This is such a wonderful way to recognise and reward the many outstanding individuals, charities and groups in our county who go above and beyond to support others. This is often over and above their own work.

"They are all very deserving of this acknowledgement and mark of appreciation."