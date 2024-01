A proposal to create a community hub and cafe in a town park has been pitched to the council.

A resident has asked to lease the Pavilion at the Recreation Ground in Stamford to host the facility.

They pitched the idea to Stamford Town Council and are expecting a response shortly.

