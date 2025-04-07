A tree planting scheme has divided opinion with some people calling for them to be pulled up.

Seven saplings have been planted along a stretch of Kesteven Road in Stamford after a request from residents.

It followed the success of a similar scheme in Sutherland Way where 37 trees were planted last year to stop drivers parking on the verges.

Trees have been planted on some of the verges in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

Four more saplings were due to be planted in Kesteven Road last week but the work was called to a halt part-way through after a resident complained that she hadn’t been consulted.

Lincolnshire County Council has since agreed the tree outside her house will be relocated.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “As a mobility aid user I’m very concerned about the inevitable uplift of pavements that we know from experience are left without repair, and as someone who is mostly housebound an eight-metre tree outside our home would have dramatically altered the light coming in.

“Although the species chosen is usual for residential areas, wide tree canopies will not survive the busy bus route we have here on Kesteven Road. Only two weeks ago a delivery lorry got stuck between badly parked cars and had to wait until the owners were found to get through.”

The tree planting was carried out by Lincolnshire County Council following a request from Stamford councillor Kelham Cooke (Con). He said an assessment was carried out beforehand to ensure the scheme was appropriate.

He added: “There are a number of residents who are delighted and a couple who are not happy about the location of the trees so we are going to relocate those which people are unhappy about.

“I’m sorry for any frustration and upset caused.”