A publicly funded cross-county bus route has survived a round of cuts thanks to the efforts of a community pressure group.

The 27, which runs between Stamford and Peterborough three times per day, was saved by the Wittering Bus Committee, which rallied against its potential withdrawal by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

The resurrected route came back into service last year after originally being withdrawn in 2019, leaving non-driving villagers stranded and faced with £25 taxi fares to make it to medical appointments.

The Stagecoach number 27 in Wansford. Image: The Bus Campaign Group

David R Boden, commercial director of the bus’s operator Stagecoach East, said: "Service 27 is the inspiration of the brilliant people of the Wittering Bus Committee, who made the business case for it to the CPCA, and continue to actively help market it through their Facebook page.

“The service is not commercial, but, thanks to the hard work of the bus committee, passenger numbers are building, and we would like to think that it could build back to being commercially sustainable.

“The committee identified a need for a second bus to offer links to Stamford College and to help with the withdrawal of the R4 and Peterborough College's Wittering bus.

“CPCA officers are currently working with the group on this.

“Sadly, although offering initial support, RAF Wittering have not continued this.

“With their more active support and, if possible, financial assistance by using the service for their transport needs, more could be done.

“CPCA wholly fund the bus and there is currently no other funding offered for it by any other body.”

The R4 bus from Uppingham to Peterborough was withdrawn in the summer of 2025 as Rutland County Council said it was not “financially sustainable” to support the service for the 13 children who used it to attend The King’s School in Peterborough.

It cost £40,000 per year – around £3,000 per pupil over the year – to operate the bus, with pupils advised to instead catch the train to Peterborough from Oakham.

Two other CPCA-funded bus routes will be withdrawn. They are the weekly 15 between Haslingfield in Cambridgeshire and Royston, Hertfordshire, and the 8A, a once-per-day return from March to the Milton Park and Ride.

The cuts will save the authority £237,000 per year.

The Wittering Bus Committee is now campaigning for the number 27 to run earlier than its 7.30am start in the village, while the first service from Stamford leaves the bus station at 9.43am.