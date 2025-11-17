A competition is underway to find the area’s favourite independent shop.

The Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, Alicia Kearns, has launched her annual contest, which aims to celebrate and raise the profile of independent businesses across her constituency area.

Following requests last year for more categories, there are now 18 categories under which residents can nominate their favourite shops.

Alicia Kearns recognises the best independent shops for 2025. Harrison and Dunn is the best overall winner

The categories are: beauty, pampering and wellness; bookshop; butchers; cafe; children and babies; clothing and accessories; craft and hobby; farm and produce; florists; food and drink; garden; gifts and stationery; hairdressers; homeware; music and musical instrument shop; pharmacy; village shop; other.

Mrs Kearns said: “Our independent shops make our communities such wonderful places to live and visit, bringing character, colour and life to our high streets.

“These awards celebrate those in our community who take risks, create employment and are the engines of our economy - so please do take a moment to nominate your favourite shops and show your appreciation for your favourite shop or café”

Last year’s competition attracted 20,000 votes and crowned Harrison and Dunn in Stamford as the overall winner, with the most votes in any category.

Nominations can be submitted online at the MP’s website by 5pm on Friday, December 12, before a shortlist of is created and final voting opens in January.

Winners will be announced in February.