Every month, South Lincolnshire Citizens Advice answers your questions.

This month the question is: My mum has just come out of hospital, her mobility isn’t very good and she’s curious about getting some improvements made around the house so that she can move around more easily. I know that Citizens Advice provide a fantastic service and are really helpful. However, mum’s not going to be able to come into your offices, she’s 68 and is struggling. Is there any way she can be visited at home?

And the answer?

Woman hugging her elderly mother. Photo: istock

We’re very sorry to hear about your mum’s ill health, it’s never pleasant when a loved one is poorly. We are indeed able to offer home visits as part of a project funded by Independent Age. This is called the ‘Tackling Hardship for Older People’ (THOP) project.

The THOP project offers dedicated support for people aged 65+ and covers the South Lincolnshire (South Holland and South Kesteven areas). Our advisers can visit people in the comfort of their own homes and offer guidance around a number of key areas including:

Welfare benefits

Home adaptations

Energy savings schemes

Form filling

Income maximisation and cost-of-living support

Our advisers will explore the background of your presenting issue and deal with it holistically, tackling underlying causes and dealing with interrelated matters where they can. This may not be able to done in one single appointment and you may be signposted to specialist services where appropriate.

The THOP project is running until November 2024 and we are keen to help as many people as we can, so if you know a friend or family member that could benefit, please let them know about the service. To contact the THOP team, you can:

Email: tacklinghardship@citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk

Call Adviceline on: 0808 278 7996

Since the project began we have helped clients gain a total income of over £54,000 since the project started six months ago. This has been through a result of helping clients gain benefits that may be eligible for, other financial savings (parking costs saved through helping eligible clients apply for and obtain blue badges and make home improvements).

We also have a referral system for partner organisations, community groups and other relevant agencies to refer clients into the service. Please keep an eye on our social media for details about this.

The THOP project is a vital service that helps Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire support older people who would otherwise struggle to access our services. It also ensures that we help as many people as we can across our communities. We are here to help you find a way forward with the problems you face.





