Past and current members are being invited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a town choir.

Woven Chords, founded by Sally Brown in 1995 as part of an Arts Council initiative to encourage more women to sing, will mark the milestone on October 30.

A Georgian-style party will be held at Stamford Arts Centre, the choir’s home for the past three decades, from 7.30pm.

Woven Chords is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Pictures: Submitted

The evening, inspired by Georgian feasts, will include food, drinks and plenty of singing.

As the group prepares to mark the anniversary, it hopes to reconnect with past members and is inviting anyone who has been part of the choir.

Chairperson Pamela Rodgers said: "It feels like 30 years is the perfect time to celebrate with members who have been with us since the beginning.

The choir has been based at the Stamford Arts Centre since its formation in 1995

“It would be wonderful to have as many people as possible come along to join us, meet old friends and share food and drink."

The choir began after an enthusiastic response to a one-off workshop at the Arts Centre led by Sally Brown three decades ago.

Sally came from Newcastle to take up a post with South Kesteven District Council as a music worker.

In the early days, the choir was known as Stamford’s Women Choir, but after Sally passed the reins to Chris Rowbury a few years later, it became a mixed choir called Woven Chords.

The choir was formed to encouraged more women into singing

“Chris floated the idea of a mixed choir and did a workshop, and a lot of husbands and partners came,” said Pamela.

“They really wanted to join the choir so this was put to the vote and we now have a mixed choir.”

Woven Chords covers songs spanning a wide geographical and musical range.

Do you recognise anyone from this picture taken about 30 years ago?

Its repertoire of more than 200 songs includes Eastern European, African and Polynesian music, as well as contemporary pieces from the UK and America.

Pamela, who joined a year after the choir was founded, said it is a wonderful place to socialise and make friends, and that anyone is welcome to join.

“It’s very sociable,” she said. “I’ve made friends here that I’ve kept even after they left the choir, so it’s been the start of many good friendships.

Past members are being invited to join in the anniversary celebrations

“Singing is very uplifting. It’s good for your health, your breathing and your self-confidence.

“I didn’t have any singing experience other than when I was at school.

“We are part of the Natural Voice Network and their ethos is that if you can talk, you can sing.

“It encourages everyone to have a go and everything here is taught by ear — you don’t need to be able to read music.

“It’s a very supportive environment where people can join with or without experience.”

Woven Chords performs at fundraising events, festivals and private functions, including weddings and funerals.

The group has also performed at London’s South Bank Festival and the Midlands Community Choirs Festival.

In 2013, members took their music international, singing in Holland as part of an exchange with the Dutch choir Vokall Kebaal — one of Pamela’s favourite memories with the group.

Former members who would like to take part in the October celebrations are asked to email info@wovenchords.com.