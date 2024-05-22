Members of an arts society are on the hunt for a missing banner and are blaming yobs for cutting it down.

The Welland Valley Arts Society’s banner has gone missing from the railings at Stamford Meadows.

After the society’s Spring exhibition came to an end earlier this month, members of the group went to collect their 20ft banner but discovered it was not there.

The banner was tied up at the Meadows

After asking around, they were told all that was left was rope and string, which were picked up by the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers on Saturday, May 11.

David Allen, from Welland Valley Arts Society, says the red and white banner causes no obstruction and was firmly attached.

He checked with Stamford Town Council, which is responsible for maintaining the meadows, but was told the railing is not their responsibility so it would not have been removed by one of their operatives.

David Allen

David said: “Clearly therefore the banner was cut down by yobs on the evening of May 10 as part of the Friday evening yobbery to which we seem to be subjected.

“It would now be helpful if one of the yobs would tell us where they threw the banner as it is not in the small stream immediately below the railings.

“We need to get the banner back.”

The banner was bought by the arts group more than 10 years ago for about £100 and is reused every year to promote exhibitions.

David asks anyone with information to contact him on 01780 765480.

He said: “We have done everything we can think of, shy of speaking to the police, to find out where it could be.”



