A man has been jailed and seven further people arrested after more than 500 cannabis plants were seized by police.

Cambridgeshire Police carried out warrants on Thursday last week (February 1) in Stamford, Woodston, Walton, Bretton, Gunthorpe and Fletton.

Cannabis factories were uncovered at four of the properties, with more than 500 plants worth up to £454,440 being seized and eight people being arrested.

Erjon Llusha, 24, was one of five arrested at his home address in Peake Close, Woodston.

He was charged with producing cannabis after evidence found on his mobile phone linked him to cannabis factories in Victoria Street and Princes Road, both in Fletton.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 2), where he was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison after admitting the offence.

A 47-year-old man from Stamford and a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman both from Peterborough, were arrested as part of the operation and have since been bailed while investigations continue.

Four men aged 21, 23, 29 and 33 were detained and handed over to immigration services.

Sgt Paul Delmer, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Tackling issues around drugs and organised crime is a priority for us as a force due to the violent and criminal behaviour that it often attracts.

“In order to assist us with this work, I would like to encourage the public to continue reporting their concerns and any suspicious activity that could indicate a cannabis factory.”