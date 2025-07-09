A holiday home business will be seriously impacted during the height of the tourism season after a car smashed into the building and caused extensive damage.

The owners of Stamford Riverside Apartments received a phone call on Monday morning alerting them to the crash.

The driver of a white BMW ploughed into the Wharf Road building during the early hours of the morning leaving brickwork strewn across the road.

Access to two of the first-floor apartments was damaged. Photo: submitted

A man has since been arrested for a string of driving offences.

Staff from Stamford Stays spent much of the day assessing the damage. Two of the four apartments are now unusable and the team are having to contact customers to cancel their bookings, including wedding guests who were due to stay this weekend.

Owner Linda Andersen said: “This will be incredibly damaging for business because it’s our busiest time of year. We only took over the apartments last August and we’re very worried about what this will mean for us.”

The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: submitted

The crash isn’t the only setback the business has encountered during its first year. Linda has repeatedly been asking Lincolnshire County Council to clear the blocked drains along Wharf Road which have resulted in huge puddles forming outside the apartments and water flowing into the listed building.

She said: “I’ve been chasing the council to clear the drains. We’re always having to buy matting because the water gets into the building.

“There was a huge amount of water on the road on Monday after all the rain. I don’t know if that was the cause of the crash but it could have contributed.

“It’s disgusting that the council hasn’t done anything about the problem after a year.”

Lincolnshire County Council said the gullies in Wharf Road were cleaned in February and are part of the cleaning route being carried out this month.

Following Monday’s crash a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drink driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash at around 2.40am on Monday should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 27 of July 7