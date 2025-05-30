A car park extension has opened, adding 146 spaces for town visitors and residents.

The work at the Cattlemarket car park in Stamford has cost South Kesteven District Council £550,000 and has included the creation of 11 accessible bays and eight electric vehicle charging spots, in an effort to meet increased demand.

It follows the opening of a new bus stop at the Cattlemarket car park, which links Stamford Railway Station with other areas of the town.

Left to Right: Stamford Mayor Amanda Wheeler, with South Kesteven District Council officers, councillors and contractors William Saunders, Sam Eccleston, Habib Rahman, Gyles Teasdale, Richard Cleaver, Richard Wyles, Gareth Dawkins, Harrish Bisnauthsing, Clive Carroll, and Paul Stokes.

The site previously offered 275 spaces plus 15 accessible spaces.

Meanwhile, several parking bays will remain fenced off at another town car park due to the deterioration of a retaining wall.

The temporary measure at Scotgate Car Park in Stamford is preventing vehicles being parked against the stone and brick boundary wall with homes in Torkington Gardens.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (May 27), Richard Cleaver, who represents Stamford West Ward on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s quite a considerable retaining wall and we’re sorry that it’s gone on a long time but it is progressing.”

Several bays are fenced off at the Scotgate car park in Stamford

Coun Cleaver (Ind) said he is unable to put a timescale on the work, or what form the reinforcement would take, but would share this information with residents once known.