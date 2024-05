A car has been severely damaged in a fire.

Firefighters from Stamford attended to the car fire in High Street, St Martins, Stamford just after 4.30am today (Saturday, May 18).

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and other equipment.

Fire and Rescue attended to the car fire in High Street St Martins. Picture: iStock

