A young man has received a boost thanks to money raised through a car show.

Josh Daly from Stamford was given a trike to improve his mobility by members of Stamford Round Table.

The group of men aged 18 to 45 holds Stamford Car Show each summer on the town Meadows.

From left, Stamford Round Table members Josh Lawson and Stewart Humm, Caroline Hunte from Circles Network, Matt Pollitt from the Round Table, Gary Daly and son, Josh, with his new trike

As well as attracting hundreds of vehicle enthusiasts and thousands of visitors, the event raises money for good causes.

Matt Pollitt, from Stamford Round Table, said: “We worked with volunteers from the Peterborough-based Circles Network to find and support a local family.

“Josh has Down syndrome and wants to be more active, so we bought him a mountain bike trike to help him get around.”

The Round Table members invested £750 in the trike as a kit, assembled it, and presented it to Josh at Stamford Recreation Ground on Sunday.

Josh, 23, said: “I like it. I’m going to use it to go to the shops. I enjoy riding bikes.”

Josh’s dad, Gary Daly, said he was grateful for the support of Stamford Round Table and that he hoped the trike would help Josh enjoy being more active.

“Josh has hypothyroidism and is prone to putting on weight,” he said.

“The trike will give him a reason to get out and about and, having slipped recently, he’s become nervous when it’s wet or icy. The trike will give him more stability.”

Caroline Hunte from Circles Network knows Josh well and was there for the trike presentation.

She said: “Josh is a wonderful young man who loves art and singing, and playing ‘name that tune’ with us.

“He likes the freedom the Circles Network gives him and I think the trike will help him develop this too.”

People who would like to find out more about Stamford Round Table membership, or about the support the group provides through its fundraising and volunteering, can contact members through Facebook ground Stamford Round Table 611.

Alternatively, email info@stamfordroundtable.co.uk