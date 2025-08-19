A care home opened its doors and gardens so visitors could enjoy a summer fete.

The event at Grand View Care Home in Uffington Road, Stamford, on Saturday included stalls and games, ice creams and refreshments, plus music, singing and dancing.

Guest of honour was mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler, who was accompanied by fellow town councillor Lisa Brewin.

Children enjoying the fun and games at Grand View fete in Stamford. Photo: Submitted/Alysia Caring Group

Speaking about the day, Coun Wheeler said: “We had a lovely time dancing, singing and eating, and had a look around. Wow! “I’m not quite ready to retire there just yet, but I wouldn’t mind putting my name down.”

Grand View, run Alysia Caring Group, holds an annual summer fete for residents and visitors.