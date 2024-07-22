A care expert has been recognised for her hard work and compassion.

Cristina Tanase was chosen out of hundreds of nominees as the winner of the live-in care award at the annual Bluebird Care Awards.

Cristina, who works for Bluebird Care Stamford and Rutland, lives in a couple’s home to support them with their day-to-day needs, which allows them to maintain their daily lives together despite the challenges of a degenerative condition.

Cristina Tanase collects the award

Cristina said: “I am delighted to have been named the winner of the live-in care award, and really grateful to my team for nominating me.

“Teamwork is at the heart of everything we do at Bluebird Care, and so it’s lovely to know that you’ve got that support behind you.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the good news with our customers, who mean the world to me.”







