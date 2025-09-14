Readers have been sharing their views on what’s in the news.

Here we share some of the letters, emails and comments that have come in over the week, including a couple of topical cartoons from John Elson.



Carers showed Britain at its best

I write to alleviate fears of a short or long stay in Oakham Grange Nursing Home where my elderly mother recently enjoyed an end-of-life stay.

The facilities are fresh, modern and beautifully designed to enhance well being.

The staff of many different nationalities cared for my mother as if she were their own, with skill, love, empathy and compassion. Their beautiful eyes and smiles lit up every contact.

I felt so content as a daughter that at Oakham Grange, this was Britain at its very best.

In my mother’s last hours one of the care team knelt at her bedside and quietly sang Amazing Grace.

So have no fears, as a family we are so very grateful to all the young people who gave their every effort for our mother to have superb end-of-life care.

We thank them from the bottom of our hearts, every single one.

Carol Thompson

Alstorpe Road, Oakham

Call to upgrade cycle paths

As a cyclist, who uses a bicycle most days to travel around town and beyond, I was very heartened to read the lead article in last week’s Mercury calling for more cycle parking in town.

Could I also add a call for the upgrade of the existing cycle paths?

The path from Stamford to Ryhall is overgrown in parts and I find that I am performing limbo dance manoeuvres to avoid the low branches.

The path from Stamford to Easton-on-the-Hill is so narrow and rutted it is small wonder cyclists are forced onto the road.

Fairly simple maintenance and surface improvements would make cycling a pleasure, safer and would encourage more people to use two wheels.

Duncan Lingard

Stamford

No notice seen for path closure

As a regular walker/runner on the Hereward Way I was very disappointed to discover that the path was closed from Barnack to the golf club from September 3 to 7 for the horse trials. I learnt of the closure whilst running on the morning of August 30.

I had not seen any notices in the press or online.

I hope that a small redirection of the footpath, either temporary or permanent can be considered, as the section that crosses the horse trials course is only about 75 metres, and there is plenty of space west of the course for a diversion.

The path is regularly used and is an ancient public right of way, following the course of Ermine Street.

Richard Griffiths

Wothorpe

It’s time for a housing rethink

I was delighted beyond belief when the announcement came that Angela Rayner had resigned as deputy prime minister, but not for the reasons she stated.

As housing minister, she pioneered an edict to build 1.5 million new homes to solve a national housing crisis.

However, it appears that the Government directive was made without detailed concern for the siting of these homes or whether sufficient facilities were provided to serve them.

It seems that planning officers everywhere have been ordered to identify parcels of vacant land not to satisfy genuine local need, but merely to fulfil a numeric national quota from Whitehall.

The demand for land for extra homes in South Kesteven has provoked justifiable anger from residents, with many villages asked to accommodate new builds well in excess of their natural growth.

In Baston, where I live, land for 283 new homes has been identified in the current draft local plan to help fulfil this Government quota, markedly enlarged after Labour came to power.

If these homes are built, it will enlarge the size of the village by a third.

Yet the available medical facilities in Bourne and Market Deeping are at capacity, and places at the village school are virtually full.

Most households today have two cars, and this number stands to generate well in excess of 550 extra car movements per day.

The A15, which passes though the village crossroads and also those of Langtoft and Thurlby/Northorpe, is already congested at peak periods.

Another minister, Ed Milliband, has long voiced net zero at his primary goal. So how is this volume of extra traffic going to help him achieve that?

If so many extra houses are needed, they should be built in places where essential facilities exist — such as cities or large towns, or first provide the funds to build them — and where long regular daily journeys are not imperative.

I sincerely hope Keir Starmer will now do what he is best at, and make a U-turn on this housing directive, or at least adapt it to avoid the unnecessary loss of quality agricultural land essential for the UK to grow its own food, and the thoughtless destruction of so much of the country’s rural character.

Robin Jones

Baston

Housebuilding is under scrutiny

Wednesday (September 10) was the start of six days of the inquiry by HM inspectors into our proposed Rutland Local Plan.

Proceedings took place publicly in the council chamber at Catmose over three days this week and continue for three days next week.

The local plan determines the ground rules for residential and economic development in Rutland until 2041.

It is a really important document that will guide development throughout the county even beyond whatever is in store for us following local government reform.

This plan was started immediately after the previous Conservative proposal was rejected by councillors in September 2021.

When the present Liberal Democrat administration took over in 2023, we radically changed and amended the proposals to reflect our objectives of meeting carbon zero criteria, the provision of affordable homes, looking to encompass nature and biodiversity in developments, encouraging high quality employers to move into the county and getting the right types of homes in the right places.

The draft plan, having been approved by councillors, went to public consultation last Christmas and was generally received with enthusiasm and approval.

This important stage is for the planning inspectorate to be satisfied that all aspects are legally sound.

Over those six days each of its many parts will be considered and tested in turn.

The inspector will scrutinise matters with our officials and she has also chosen from the submissions made at consultation, various individuals or companies, to further pursue their observations or challenges and to put their case.

It will be some months before the inspector comments are known and we may find we have to amend some aspects to achieve approval.

In late December 2024 the new government decreed that Rutland’s planned housing rate of 123 a year, which we had worked hard to justify, would no longer apply.

Overnight, they changed the rules to justify and impose a new figure of 273 a year (plus an initial buffer of 20%, taking it to 327).

That number became operative from January and we are now faced with a problem in compliance.

However, because we had concluded the consultation period before the relevant date, this local plan was technically allowed to proceed on the basis of 123 and bizarrely, if and when this plan comes into effect, the number of new homes will drop back from 273 to 123 a year.

It is also a relevant point here, that if we had given in to pressure from our MP to have extended that consultation period, and had done so for just a further two weeks, then this quirk of the rules would not have applied and we would have had to scrap this local plan, start all over again on new rules and we would be stuck with 273 new homes a year till at least 2041.

Plus, the £1.5million of costs in preparing that lost plan would have been wasted.

I have to compliment our officials in having worked so diligently and thoroughly on getting matters this far.

We are now confident that we shall achieve substantial approval for this dynamic package as a whole, which will stand Rutland in good stead until 2041.

Coun Paul Browne (Lib Dem - Oakham South)

Portfolio holder for planning, Rutland County Council

Millions to be hit by rise in energy bills

Millions of households will see energy bills rise by 2% this October, after regulator Ofgem announced the latest price cap. The typical household will now pay £1,755 a year, around £35 more than under the current cap.The cap, which sets the maximum unit price for gas and electricity, reflects reported higher costs in transmitting and balancing energy across the grid.

Standing charges are also increasing, up to 4% for electricity and 14% for gas.Government support measures, set to continue this winter, are partly driving the increase in bills as households on means-tested benefits will automatically receive the £150 Warm Home Discount, and eligibility has been widened by removing the previous property size restriction.Only around a third of energy customers are currently on fixed-price deals, meaning that millions will be hit with increased costs as we go into winter. Consumer group Which? Advices households to shop around, but check for exit fees before switching. Paying via direct debit can also help trim costs compared to quarterly billing.

Campaigners warn this will bring another tough winter for many older people and families, especially those already struggling with £4 billion in debt.

This is on top of creeping inflation and rising food costs, which are already putting some of the most vulnerable under considerable financial stress.Jan Shortt, General Secretary of the National Pensioners Convention said: “Ofgem has a duty to protect consumers, yet it continues to let the most vulnerable shoulder the burden of a broken energy system.

“Older people shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating this winter, whilst the regulators look the other way.”If you are struggling with energy debt, contact your supplier immediately to arrange a payment plan or discuss other options like grants and hardship funds. Contact the Priority Services Register if you may need additional support put in place.

You can also get free, expert help from debt charities like Citizens Advice or National Debtline to manage your debt and find other support. You can also check what benefits you may be entitled to at https://www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators.

Rodney Sadd

Crowland